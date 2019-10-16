Cardinals' David Johnson: Dealing with ankle injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
One week removed from having his practice reps capped by a bad back, Johnson has exchanged that injury for a new one. He merely needed one limited showing last week in order to suit up this past Sunday against the Falcons, when he took on a 75 percent share of the offensive snaps. That workload still allowed him to go over 100 yards from scrimmage and reach the end zone twice, but with a different health concern affecting him, Johnson's status will be one to monitor as the week proceeds.
