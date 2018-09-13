Cardinals' David Johnson: Dealing with back injury

Johnson was limited in practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson has been dinged up from time to time in his career, but only a dislocated wrist last season has forced him to the sideline on game day. On this occasion, he was able to work through the back concern Wednesday and has two more chances to elevate to a full participant before the end of the week. Johnson ceded snaps to rookie Chase Edmonds during the Cardinals' Week 1 defeat to the Redskins, which could happen again if the veteran enters the weekend at far less than 100 percent.