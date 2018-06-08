Cardinals' David Johnson: Dealing with injury, nothing serious

Johnson missed practice with an undisclosed injury, but it is not serious, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

It's seems odd that Johnson's exact injury is unknown given that the star tailback is coming off a long recovery from wrist surgery and declared back in April that he was "100 percent." Regardless, it doesn't appear that there was any sort of setback with Johnson's left wrist nor any concern about his current health status. It still is a situation worth monitoring, however, until Johnson is able to return to the practice field this offseason.