Cardinals' David Johnson: Dealing with sprained wrist
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Johnson suffered a sprained wrist during Sunday's defeat at Detroit.
The diagnosis likely resulted from a reported X-ray, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. During the exam, no fracture was discovered, but as per Rapoport, Johnson is slated for an MRI on Monday. Once the Cardinals learn the extent of the injury, the backfield situation could become clearer. An absence from Johnson would result in increased usage for Andre Ellington and Kerwynn Williams.
