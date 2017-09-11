Cardinals' David Johnson: Decision expected by Wednesday

Johnson (wrist) is meeting with medical specialists and is expected to make a decision on surgery by Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the current expectation is that Johnson will miss an extended period of time and quite possibly be placed on injured reserve. He hasn't yet ruled out trying to play with a dislocated wrist, but it presumably would limit his effectiveness as a pass catcher and make him more susceptible to fumbles. Johnson would also be at serious risk of aggravating the injury, which could complicate his recovery if he needed surgery later on. Regardless of the final decision, Kerwynn Williams figures to lead the Arizona backfield Week 2 in Indianapolis, with Andre Ellington also handling an increased role. One report suggested Johnson could avoid missed time entirely if he doesn't have surgery, but that seems to have been rather optimistic.