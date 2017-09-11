Cardinals' David Johnson: Decision expected by Wednesday
Johnson (wrist) is meeting with medical specialists and is expected to make a decision on surgery by Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the current expectation is that Johnson will miss an extended period of time and quite possibly be placed on injured reserve. He hasn't yet ruled out trying to play with a dislocated wrist, but it presumably would limit his effectiveness as a pass catcher and make him more susceptible to fumbles. Johnson would also be at serious risk of aggravating the injury, which could complicate his recovery if he needed surgery later on. Regardless of the final decision, Kerwynn Williams figures to lead the Arizona backfield Week 2 in Indianapolis, with Andre Ellington also handling an increased role. One report suggested Johnson could avoid missed time entirely if he doesn't have surgery, but that seems to have been rather optimistic.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Likely out 8-12 weeks•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Could avoid missing time•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Potentially out for weeks•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Dealing with sprained wrist•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Diagnosis pending on wrist injury•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Injures wrist Sunday•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...