Cardinals' David Johnson: Deemed questionable, headed for GTD
Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson wouldn't have been healthy enough to play if the game took place Friday instead of Sunday. The running back was a bit more optimistic, noting that he felt good after Friday's limited practice and remains hopeful to suit up against the Giants, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. This sounds like a true game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Chase Edmonds headed for a large workload if Johnson is declared inactive. Third-string running back D.J. Foster (hamstring) already has been ruled out, so the Cardinals may need to call up Justin Davis from the practice squad.
