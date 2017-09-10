Cardinals' David Johnson: Diagnosis pending on wrist injury

Head coach Bruce Arians declined to touch on a report that an X-ray on Johnson's wrist came back negative after Sunday's loss in Detroit, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The team will likely do its due diligence to hone in on the precise nature of Johnson's injury, which stemmed from a lost fumble in the third quarter, per Arians. On his previous touch, though, Johnson was laid out at the end of a reception, after which he remained on the turf for awhile clutching his abdomen. Expect clarification on his health in the near future, but if some time off is required, the Cardinals will trust in Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington to man the backfield.