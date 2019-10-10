Cardinals' David Johnson: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Johnson (back) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Instead, Johnson was contained to working out on a side field, per Scott Bordow of The Athletic. The Cardinals are keeping close tabs on Johnson, who racked up 20 touches for 156 yards from scrimmage while playing through a back injury Week 5 in Cincinnati. Considering he's touched the rock at least 17 times in four of five games this season, he may remain out of practice this week to avoid any unnecessary setback with his health. Johnson is backed up by 2018 fourth-rounder Chase Edmonds.
