Cardinals' David Johnson: Drake added to depleted backfield

Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) both seem likely to miss Thursday night's game against the 49ers,ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.

With that context in mind, it's not surprising that the Cardinals have reached an agreement in principle to acquire Kenyan Drake from the Dolphins. Unless things surprisingly improve in a hurry for either Johnson or Edmonds in short order, it looks like Drake could handle a key role in Arizona's Week 9 backfield.