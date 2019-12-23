Cardinals' David Johnson: Earns four touches Week 16
Johnson took two carries for three yards and posted one reception (on one target) for four yards during Sunday's 27-13 win at Seattle.
Johnson started each of the Cardinals' first seven games of the season, only to injure his ankle Week 7 and miss two contests as a result. Upon his return, he got the nod again, but the lead back role remained in the hands of midseason trade acquisition Kenyan Drake. Johnson's usage has been minimal in the meantime, and while he joined Drake in the starting lineup this past Sunday, he did little with his four touches. With one game remaining on the schedule, Johnson may be running out of time to stake any sort of claim to this backfield beyond 2019, even with Drake slated to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.
