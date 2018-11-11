Cardinals' David Johnson: Exceeds 100 yards in second straight game

Johnson racked up 98 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries, adding seven catches for 85 yards and a receiving score during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Chiefs.

With 283 total yards in his most recent outings against San Francisco and Kansas City, Johnson has posted his greatest two-game offensive output since Week 12 and Week 13 of the 2016 season. The last time Johnson had both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same outing came in Week 12 of that 2016 All-Pro season as well. That is, until he caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen on a wheel route in the first quarter, and later plunged his way into the end zone for a one-yard rushing score during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Upcoming next for Johnson and the Cardinals is a date with Oakland, and one of the NFL's five worst rush defenses.