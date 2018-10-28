Cardinals' David Johnson: Exits for concussion evaluation

Johnson left Sunday's game against the 49ers in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson jogged to the locker room with a trainer late in the fourth quarter, leaving the Arizona backfield in Chase Edmonds' hands as the team attempts to erase a five-point deficit. Johnson had 101 yards on 19 touches (three catches) at the time of his exit.