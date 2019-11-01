Cardinals' David Johnson: Expected back Week 10
Johnson (ankle) is expected to return to action in the Cardinals' Week 10 game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson was inactive for the second straight game in Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers but he may have had a legitimate shot at suiting up if the Cardinals hadn't faced a quick turnaround in Week 9. The team's decision to release fellow running back Alfred Morris on Friday supports the notion that Johnson's ankle issue is being viewed as a day-to-day matter, but the 27-year-old will still need to demonstrate progress in practices next week before his availability for the game in Tampa Bay is confirmed. If Johnson is in fact cleared to play, it's not guaranteed he would take back a leading role immediately after backfield newcomer Kenyan Drake proved adept both on the ground (15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown) and through the air (four receptions for 52 yards) against a tough Niners defense in his team debut.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Sidelined again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Unlikely to suit up for TNF•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Present at practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: No practice reps Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...