Cardinals' David Johnson: Expected back Week 10

Johnson (ankle) is expected to return to action in the Cardinals' Week 10 game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson was inactive for the second straight game in Thursday's 28-25 loss to the 49ers but he may have had a legitimate shot at suiting up if the Cardinals hadn't faced a quick turnaround in Week 9. The team's decision to release fellow running back Alfred Morris on Friday supports the notion that Johnson's ankle issue is being viewed as a day-to-day matter, but the 27-year-old will still need to demonstrate progress in practices next week before his availability for the game in Tampa Bay is confirmed. If Johnson is in fact cleared to play, it's not guaranteed he would take back a leading role immediately after backfield newcomer Kenyan Drake proved adept both on the ground (15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown) and through the air (four receptions for 52 yards) against a tough Niners defense in his team debut.