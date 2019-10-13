Cardinals' David Johnson: Expected to play Sunday

Johnson (back), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This report aligns with a positive outlook for Johnson after he said he'd be fine to play after a return to practice Friday. Still, fantasy owners will want to confirm his status when inactives are released 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Chase Edmonds is next in line for backfield work if Johnson ends up absent or limited.