Cardinals' David Johnson: Expected to play Sunday
Johnson (back), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This report aligns with a positive outlook for Johnson after he said he'd be fine to play after a return to practice Friday. Still, fantasy owners will want to confirm his status when inactives are released 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Chase Edmonds is next in line for backfield work if Johnson ends up absent or limited.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football picks, sims, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 6 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...