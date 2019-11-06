Cardinals' David Johnson: Expects to play versus Bucs

Johnson (ankle) said Wednesday that he's "definitely playing" against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Johnson also affirmed that he's back to 100 percent health after a two-game absence. The 27-year-old appears to have a good shot at retaking the field Sunday, though the Cardinals will evaluate how he does in practice through the week before making an official decision. Of course, given how well Kenyan Drake performed in his Cardinals debut last Thursday, it's not a sure thing that Johnson will immediately resume handling the lion's share of backfield snaps when back in action.