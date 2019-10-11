Cardinals' David Johnson: Expects to play

Johnson (back) said he'll be fine for Sunday's game against Atlanta, while coach Kliff Kingsbury said the running back will be a game-time decision, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While there may be some disagreement about the plan, it's at least become clear Johnson is trending in the right direction. He returned to practice Friday after sitting out the previous two days. The Cardinals presumably will list Johnson as questionable on their final injury report.