Cardinals' David Johnson: Expects to play
Johnson (back) said he'll be fine for Sunday's game against Atlanta, while coach Kliff Kingsbury said the running back will be a game-time decision, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
While there may be some disagreement about the plan, it's at least become clear Johnson is trending in the right direction. He returned to practice Friday after sitting out the previous two days. The Cardinals presumably will list Johnson as questionable on their final injury report.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Resumes practicing•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Reason for optimism•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: No practice reps Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Continues to work on side•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Works on side Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6