Cardinals' David Johnson: Finds end zone in loss

Johnson carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards and caught six of nine targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.

His three-yard TD grab early in the third quarter gave the Cards a brief 17-14 lead, but the game was almost all Panthers the rest of the way. Johnson once again struggled to find much running room behind Arizona's woeful offensive line, but he's managed to reach the end zone in every game so far and remains a key part of Kliff Kingsbury's offense, getting 17 targets so far in addition to his 36 carries.