Cardinals' David Johnson: Full participant in practice
Johnson (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson looks back to full health after missing Arizona's last two games due to a lingering ankle issue. With Chase Edmonds (hamstring) not practicing to begin the week, Johnson and newcomer Kenyan Drake appear primed to serve as Arizona's top backfield options during Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers. Drake coming off an explosive debut performance with the Cardinals, in which he accumulated 162 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, so it remains to be seen how the team will distribute touches at the running back position with Johnson back in the lineup.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Expects to play versus Bucs•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Expected back Week 10•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Sidelined again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Unlikely to suit up for TNF•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Present at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 news & notes: Cam, DJax impact
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 10.
-
Rankings: Bye stashes, waiver adds
Issues with Kareem Hunt, Mark Andrews, David Johnson, bye-week waiver help and trade advice?...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Like Mike?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including a...