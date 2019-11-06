Cardinals' David Johnson: Full participant in practice

Johnson (ankle) practiced in full Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson looks back to full health after missing Arizona's last two games due to a lingering ankle issue. With Chase Edmonds (hamstring) not practicing to begin the week, Johnson and newcomer Kenyan Drake appear primed to serve as Arizona's top backfield options during Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers. Drake coming off an explosive debut performance with the Cardinals, in which he accumulated 162 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, so it remains to be seen how the team will distribute touches at the running back position with Johnson back in the lineup.

