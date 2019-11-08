Cardinals' David Johnson: Geared up for return
Johnson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, while fellow running back Chase Edmonds (hamstring) has been ruled out, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.
The dread of a potential three-way split will have to wait at least one more week and probably longer, but Johnson does have Kenyan Drake competing for touches after the former Dolphin blew up for 162 scrimmage yards last Thursday against the 49ers. The matchup with Tampa's run-stuffing, pass-funnel defense represents another problem, though Johnson has the requisite athleticism and pass-catching ability to overcome both of these obstacles.
