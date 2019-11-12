Cardinals' David Johnson: Gets benched Sunday

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he benched Johnson for the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss at Tampa Bay in favor of Kenyan Drake, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

With Chase Edmonds (hamstring) sidelined, Johnson and Drake were expected to split the RB reps in some way, shape or form Week 10. Having said that, Johnson didn't see the field at all after his fumble late in the third quarter, seeing 43 percent of the offensive snaps to Drake's 64 percent. Consequently, Johnson accumulated six touches and 10 yards from scrimmage to Drake's 16 and 41, respectively. There's no telling when Edmonds will be back in action, and Kingsbury gave no indication that Sunday's development will become the norm, but Johnson seems to be losing some sway in the Cardinals' backfield.