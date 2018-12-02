Cardinals' David Johnson: Has two potential scores vultured
Johnson garnered 69 yards on 20 carries and added a three-yard catch on two targets in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.
All season, Johnson has been finding new ways to frustrate the fantasy owners who spent a premium pick on him. This time around, he got two scores vultured by rookie backup Chase Edmonds (six yards and eight yards), even though Johnson finished with 20 carries to Edmonds' five. A silver lining ahead of Arizona's Week 14 clash with the Lions is that Johnson's averaging a robust 23.5 touches over the past four games.
