Cardinals' David Johnson: Has unknown role

Johnson has an undetermined role in the Cardinals offense as the team prepares for a Week 13 matchup with the Rams, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

Kenyan Drake has usurped the No. 1 spot on the RB depth chart since arriving in Arizona from Miami prior to Week 9. In three contests before the Cardinals' Week 12 bye, Drake totaled 41 carries and 16 catches. Meanwhile, Johnson was active twice during that span, but all six of his touches occurred Week 10. Adding another variable to the equation is the potential return of Chase Edmonds (hamstring), who practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. Drake appears to be the only known quantity in Arizona's backfield, leaving Johnson and Edmonds in limbo.