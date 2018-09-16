Cardinals' David Johnson: Held to 51 yards in blowout loss

Johnson took 13 carries for 48 yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams.

The issue wasn't Arizona abandoning the run so much as the Rams dominating possession with a 67-43 advantage in snaps. Johnson at least found paydirt and drew nine targets in last week's ugly loss, but he was rendered irrelevant Sunday in a thoroughly terrible performance by the Cardinals. Despite the concerns regarding team context, Johnson should bounce back -- at least to some extent -- in a Week 3 home game against the Bears.