Cardinals' David Johnson: Held to 51 yards in blowout loss
Johnson took 13 carries for 48 yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams.
The issue wasn't Arizona abandoning the run so much as the Rams dominating possession with a 67-43 advantage in snaps. Johnson at least found paydirt and drew nine targets in last week's ugly loss, but he was rendered irrelevant Sunday in a thoroughly terrible performance by the Cardinals. Despite the concerns regarding team context, Johnson should bounce back -- at least to some extent -- in a Week 3 home game against the Bears.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Cleared to play•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Dealing with back injury•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores late touchdown•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Secures $30 million guaranteed•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Pushes pile for impressive score•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.