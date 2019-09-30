Cardinals' David Johnson: Huge Week 4 outing as pass catcher
Johnson ran for 40 yards on 11 carries, and caught eight of 11 targets for 99 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
The versatile Johnson paced all players in receiving during the NFC West showdown against Seattle, and led Arizona in the category for the first time since Week 10 of last season. Johnson's 3.7 yards per carry average is only marginal improvement from his 3.6 yards per attempt clip of a year ago, as the Cardinals' offensive line remains well below average from a personnel standpoint. So long as he continues to make an impact in the passing game, however, Johnson will remain a top-flight fantasy back. His Week 5 outlook is extremely encouraging, as he'll be going up against a Bengals defense that last year gave up the second-most receiving yards to opposing running backs, and has been torched for 5.2 yards per carry by the position through its first three appearances of 2019.
