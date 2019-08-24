Cardinals' David Johnson: Improves in preseason Week 3
Johnson carried the ball nine times for 34 yards in the team's third preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday. He also added two receptions for seven yards.
Johnson didn't do anything particularly impressive but accomplished enough to improve upon his first two exhibitions in Kliff Kingsbury's offensive system. His longest gain came on the final play of the first quarter, when he rushed the ball for 12 yards. More positively, the Cardinals offense was more effective as a whole, creating some optimism that Johnson can return to his dynamic form as both a receiver and rusher out of the backfield.
