Cardinals' David Johnson: Improves in second appearance
Johnson carried the ball nine times for 34 yards in the team's third preseason game against the Vikings. He also added two receptions for seven yards.
Johnson didn't do anything particularly impressive in his second preseason game, but accomplished enough to improve upon his debut in Kliff Kingsbury's offensive system. His longest gain came on the final play of the first quarter, when he rushed the ball for 12 yards. More positively, the Cardinals' offense was more effective as a whole, creating some optimism that Johnson can return to his dynamic form as both a receiver and rusher out of the backfield.
