Cardinals' David Johnson: Injures wrist Sunday

Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Detroit due to a wrist injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

One possession before he left the contest, Johnson took a hard hit at the end of a reception and remained on the turf for a spell. On his very next touch, he coughed up the ball on a 11-yard rush, marking the Cardinals' third turnover of the day. The severity of the concern is unknown, but the backfield is now in the hands of Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington.