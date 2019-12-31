Cardinals' David Johnson: Interesting offseason ahead

Johnson compiled 94 carries for 345 yards and two touchdowns and hauled in 36 of 47 passes for 370 yards and four more TDs in 13 games this season.

Johnson signed a lucrative three-year extension on the eve of the 2018 campaign, but he's disappointed in 29 appearances in the interim. His pass-catching acumen still is clear, as evidenced by a catch rate of 69.9 percent (86 receptions on 123 targets) and 9.5 yards per catch. His performance on the ground has been a different story. Boasting 3.7 yards per rush during that stretch, Johnson effectively was benched in 2019 in favor of midseason trade acquisition Kenyan Drake, who tore it up after arriving in Arizona. Drake will be an unrestricted free agent in March, so the Cardinals' brass may have a difficult decision to make. In any event, the dead cap hit on Johnson's contract is onerous ($16.2 million), meaning he's a great bet to be donning cardinal, black and white yet again next season. Whether or not he'll be a starter again remains to be seen.