Cardinals' David Johnson: Labeled day-to-day

Coach Kliff Kingsbury deemed Johnson (ankle) day-to-day in advance of Thursday's game against the 49ers, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Kingsbury offered more optimism about Johnson's chances of playing in Week 9 than he did Chase Edmonds (hamstring), whom he labeled as doubtful, but it's more likely than not that Arizona will be without both of its top two backs versus San Francisco. In response to its depleted backfield, Arizona acquired Kenyan Drake on Monday, and it's possible the ex-Dolphin could be pressed into a lead role in his team debut. Before the Cardinals clarify their backfield plans, the team will likely wait and see if Johnson is able to take a step forward in his recovery during practice this week, though the quick turnaround for Thursday's game will make it a challenge for him to gain clearance.