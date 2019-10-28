Cardinals' David Johnson: Labeled day-to-day
Coach Kliff Kingsbury deemed Johnson (ankle) day-to-day in advance of Thursday's game against the 49ers, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Kingsbury offered more optimism about Johnson's chances of playing in Week 9 than he did Chase Edmonds (hamstring), whom he labeled as doubtful, but it's more likely than not that Arizona will be without both of its top two backs versus San Francisco. In response to its depleted backfield, Arizona acquired Kenyan Drake on Monday, and it's possible the ex-Dolphin could be pressed into a lead role in his team debut. Before the Cardinals clarify their backfield plans, the team will likely wait and see if Johnson is able to take a step forward in his recovery during practice this week, though the quick turnaround for Thursday's game will make it a challenge for him to gain clearance.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: New face in depleted backfield•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: May be out next two games•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Listed as questionable again•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Will be game-time call•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Not seen at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Believe it or not: Trust Gordon, Mixon?
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 8, including potential...
-
Trade fallout: Arizona mess, Miami value
The Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals Monday, a deal that makes Arizona's backfield...
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...