Cardinals' David Johnson: Lack of reps based on 'need'
Coach Kliff Kingsbury relayed that Johnson was active for Sunday's 27-21 road win against the Giants only on a "need-based" situation, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kingsbury also told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that Johnson didn't aggravate his ankle injury, but he instead was available to give Chase Edmonds a breather early in the contest and otherwise in case of an emergency. Consequently, Johnson finished with just one carry for two yards while playing three of 39 offensive snaps in the first half, per Weinfuss. Meanwhile, Edmonds ran roughshod over the Giants en route to 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns while gathering in two of four passes for 24 yards. Considering how effective he was, it'll be interesting to see the breakdown of reps between Edmonds and Johnson once the latter gets healthy.
