Cardinals' David Johnson: Light workload in return

Johnson carried five times for two yards and brought in his only target for eight yards in the Cardinals' 30-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Johnson was making his return from what was essentially a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain, and his late third-quarter fumble after a reception led to a tie-breaking field goal by Matt Gay. As his final line corroborates, Johnson's workload was exceedingly light, partly a function of having to share snaps with the recently-arrived Kenyan Drake, who outpaced Johnson by five carries and six targets. It's difficult to ascertain whether Sunday's division of labor has any long-term significance, but Johnson seems destined for relatively modest usage in most remaining games when also considering Chase Edmonds (hamstring) should eventually factor back into the backfield mix. Johnson will look to boost his overall numbers against the 49ers in Week 11.