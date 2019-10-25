Cardinals' David Johnson: Likely game-time decision again
GM Steve Keim said Friday morning that Johnson (ankle) will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson was a game-time decision last week and was able to take the field, but he was limited to just 39 snaps and one carry. He will have a chance to take the field again this week, but he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, so it's likely he still won't be back at 100 percent come Sunday. Johnson's official status for Week 8 will be revealed when the Cardinals' final injury report of the week is released.
