Cardinals' David Johnson: Likely out 8-12 weeks
Johnson will likely miss 8-12 weeks due to a dislocated left wrist, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
A second opinion is in order to hone on the correct course of action, but Johnson will likely require surgery in the near future to repair the same wrist injury as rookie T.J. Logan, who has a recovery timetable of 8-12 weeks. Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Kerwynn Williams will be the No. 1 running back during Johnson's recovery, with Andre Ellington and Elijhaa Penny filling in when necessary. The possibility also exists for the Cardinals to bring in another body, potentially Chris Johnson, who spent the past two seasons and this preseason in Arizona before his release at cut-down date.
