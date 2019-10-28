Cardinals' David Johnson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate
Johnson (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Coach Kilff Kingsbury reported earlier Monday that Johnson is day-to-day. The Cardinals didn't hold an actual practice Monday, but Johnson would've stayed on the sidelines if they did. That supports the notion that Johnson won't suit up for Thursday's prime-time game against the 49ers, but he still has two more practices to record practice reps. Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is considered doubtful, putting Kenyan Drake, who the Cardinals acquired via trade from the Dolphins, in line for a hefty workload if both backs sit out.
