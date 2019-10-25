Cardinals' David Johnson: Listed as questionable again
Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The official designation was a foregone conclusion once coach Kliff Kingsbury deemed the running back a game-time decision. Johnson didn't participate in any practice sessions this week, but Kingsbury did say the 27-year-old knows the offense well enough to allow for a game appearance without any practice. Given what happened last week, it will be impossible to trust Johnson in fantasy lineups even if he's declared active before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Johnson was active last week and played just three snaps, while Chase Edmonds rumbled for 150 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on a 94 percent snap share.
