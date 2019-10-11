Cardinals' David Johnson: Listed as questionable
Johnson (back) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson said he'll be fine to play, while coach Kliff Kingsbury said the running back will be a game-time decision. A Friday return to practice puts Johnson on the right side of questionable, though his active/inactive status may not be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Chase Edmonds is next in line for backfield work if Johnson ends up absent or limited.
