Cardinals' David Johnson: Looking to be more involved
Coach Steve Wilks believes new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will get Johnson more involved in the Cardinals offense moving forward, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Leftwich was a coaching intern during Johnson's fabulous 2016 campaign, has been the Cardinals' quarterbacks coach since January of 2017 and replaced Mike McCoy in the coordinator role after last Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos. He referenced his time in Arizona during a media session Thursday. "I sat shoulder-to-shoulder with B.A. [former coach Bruce Arians] every day I was here," Leftwich told Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. With a depleted offensive line and rookie quarterback behind them, the offense has sputtered to a league low in offense (220.7 yards per game) and second-fewest points (11.6 per contest). Johnson's output has responded in kind -- just 71.6 yards from scrimmage per game -- but he's still contributed six of the team's 10 offensive TDs through seven outings. If Leftwich can get the former trending upward, Johnson could be in line for an impressive second half of the year.
