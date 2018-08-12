Cardinals' David Johnson: Looks back to pre-injury form
Johnson had two carries for 28 yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Chargers.
Johnson had back-to-back 14-yard carries to show he's back to full speed after missing all but one game last year due to a dislocated left wrist. He may not get much more action in the preseason, but Saturday's game will build confidence he'll be back to his pre-injury form for Week 1 of the regular season.
