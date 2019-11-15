Cardinals' David Johnson: May be No. 2 back

Johnson appeared to be taking reps with the Cardinals' second-team offense during Friday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Johnson hasn't appeared on the Cardinals' Week 11 injury report, his performance in last week's loss to the Buccaneers suggested he was still slowed by the ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the previous two contests. Johnson played only 43 percent of the offensive snaps against Tampa Bay, logging five carries for two yards and one reception for eight yards. Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake -- who was spotted taking the first-team reps Friday -- paced the Arizona backfield with a 64 percent snap share, parlaying the high play count into 10 carries for 35 yards and six catches for six yards. The poor efficiency from both Drake and Johnson doesn't figure to improve much Sunday versus a tough San Francisco defense, but based on how the workload breakdown is shaping up, Drake profiles as the better fantasy option of the two.