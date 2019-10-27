Cardinals' David Johnson: May be out next two games
Johnson (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 27-year-old is listed as questionable and was expected to be a game-time decision, but it doesn't look as though he'll be able to play Week 8. More worryingly, Schefter suggests Johnson also won't be able to play Thursday versus the 49ers. Chase Edmonds -- who totaled 150 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns last week -- is primed for another busy day in the backfield if Johnson can't play.
