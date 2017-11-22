Cardinals' David Johnson: May not play again this season
Head coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that he doesn't believe Johnson (wrist) has made enough progress in his recovery to return this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Arians and Johnson have been at opposite ends of the spectrum regarding another appearance in 2017. Wednesday's comments are among a string of pessimistic statements, but Johnson may have been coming around to Arians' line of thinking after the cast was removed from his left wrist last week. "My doctor said don't make a return schedule because you never know with the risks, you know it's such a tricky thing," Johnson told Jeremy Cluff of The Arizona Republic. While Johnson continues rehabilitation, the Cardinals ground game will be controlled by Adrian Peterson.
