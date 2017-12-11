Cardinals' David Johnson: Needs to be full strength for return

Cardinals general manager John Keim said Johnson (wrist) will only return this season if there's no gray area regarding his health, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Recent comments from both sides suggest that player and team are in agreement, not quite ready to rule Johnson out for the season but also showing no desire to rush him back into action without any realistic shot to reach the playoffs. Given that Johnson said his wrist felt stiff less than two weeks ago, a return still seems unlikely. The Cardinals probably would want to see him get at least one full week of practice before potentially bringing him back for Week 16 or 17.