Cardinals' David Johnson: New face in depleted backfield
Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) both seem likely to miss Thursday night's game against the 49ers, potentially putting the newly acquired Kenyan Drake in line to start, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports.
With that context in mind, it's not surprising that the Cardinals have reached an agreement in principle to acquire Drake from the Dolphins. Unless things surprisingly improve in a hurry for either Johnson or Edmonds, it looks like Drake could handle a key role in Arizona's Week 9 backfield.
