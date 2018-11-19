Cardinals' David Johnson: New season-high in rushing

Johnson amassed 137 rushing yards on 25 attempts, adding one reception for 17 yards during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.

Johnson enjoyed his greatest rushing output since Week 5 of 2016, as he garnered a season-high 25 carries in a losing effort against the Raiders. Since Byron Leftwich assumed responsibilities as Arizona's offensive coordinator in Week 8, Johnson hasn't been used with much more frequency than he was when Mike McCoy was calling the shots, but he's certainly been utilized more effectively. In three showings since the coaching change he's averaged 145.7 offensive yards per contest, compared to 71.6 yards per game over the first seven weeks of the season. Sunday brings a matchup against a Chargers defense that allowed Denver running backs backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman to account for 102 combined rushing yards and three touchdowns in its last time out.

