Cardinals' David Johnson: No designation, but wears brace Friday
While Johnson doesn't have a listing on the Cardinals' final Week 3 injury report, he was wearing a brace on his left wrist at Friday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson missed a stretch of Week 2 action to have the wrist examined but returned and handled 60 percent of the offensive snaps by game's end. He also scored his first rushing touchdown of the season but otherwise managed just 14 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. His backup, Chase Edmonds, got the remaining 40 percent of the plays on offense, which translated to three touches for 17 yards. While it's unclear whether or not Johnson will require a brace on his left wrist on game days, the Cardinals seem prepared to split up the work in some fashion between the two backs, if needed.
