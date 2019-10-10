Cardinals' David Johnson: No practice reps Thursday

Johnson (back) didn't practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson followed a similar script to Wednesday, when he worked out with team trainers on the side but otherwise was a spectator for on-field drills. He has one more chance to make his presence felt at practice this week before the Cardinals are required to put an estimate on his availability for Sunday's game versus the Falcons. Chase Edmonds is the next player up in Arizona's backfield.

