Cardinals' David Johnson: No practice reps Tuesday
Johnson (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday.
Considered day-to-day by coach Kliff Kingsbury, Johnson hasn't been involved on the practice field since Oct. 18. If he ends up resting his ankle for a second consecutive game Thursday against the 49ers, he'll have 10 days to get healthy for a Week 10 matchup with the Buccaneers. Elsewhere in the backfield, Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is expected to be out a few weeks, leaving newcomers Kenyan Drake, Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris as the likely running backs available to the Cardinals offense in the short term.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: New face in depleted backfield•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: May be out next two games•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Listed as questionable again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.