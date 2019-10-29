Cardinals' David Johnson: No practice reps Tuesday

Johnson (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday.

Considered day-to-day by coach Kliff Kingsbury, Johnson hasn't been involved on the practice field since Oct. 18. If he ends up resting his ankle for a second consecutive game Thursday against the 49ers, he'll have 10 days to get healthy for a Week 10 matchup with the Buccaneers. Elsewhere in the backfield, Chase Edmonds (hamstring) is expected to be out a few weeks, leaving newcomers Kenyan Drake, Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris as the likely running backs available to the Cardinals offense in the short term.

