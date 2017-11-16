Cardinals' David Johnson: No timetable set for return

Johnson, who had the cast removed from his surgically repaired left wrist earlier this week, said Wednesday that doctors haven't given him a timetable for his return to the field, Jeremy Cluff of The Arizona Republic reports. "My doctor said don't make a return schedule because you never know with the risks, you know it's such a tricky thing," Johnson said. "I've had it in a brace for eight weeks and it is still stiff and its still weak so he said, 'Don't, you know, don't make a schedule.'"

With his cast off, Johnson said he would begin the rehab process in earnest, but since he's still experiencing stiffness in the wrist after it was immobilized for two months, it could take some time for him to regain his full range of motion. Given that the Cardinals are 4-5 and seemingly on the periphery of postseason contention, there may not be much incentive for the team to activate Johnson at any point in the coming weeks if he isn't 100 percent healthy. Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said a little over two weeks ago that it was unlikely Johnson would play again this season, and that assessment of the situation still appears to be accurate at this stage of the running back's recovery.