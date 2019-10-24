Cardinals' David Johnson: Not on field Thursday

Johnson (ankle) wasn't seen on the field during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Johnson's likely lack of reps in the first two sessions of Week 8 prep is putting him behind the eight ball and giving backup Chase Edmonds another chance to be the lead back. In his first opportunity in that role this past Sunday versus the Giants, Edmonds reeled off 150 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs on 29 touches. The other healthy members of the Cardinals' backfield are recent signees Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner.