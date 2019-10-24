Cardinals' David Johnson: Not on field Thursday
Johnson (ankle) wasn't seen on the field during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Johnson's likely lack of reps in the first two sessions of Week 8 prep is putting him behind the eight ball and giving backup Chase Edmonds another chance to be the lead back. In his first opportunity in that role this past Sunday versus the Giants, Edmonds reeled off 150 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs on 29 touches. The other healthy members of the Cardinals' backfield are recent signees Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Officially DNP on Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Lack of reps based on 'need'•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Available Week 7•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Brees, Ryan?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...