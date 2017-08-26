Cardinals' David Johnson: Not playing Saturday

Johnson will be sit out Saturday's preseason game in Atlanta, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson wasn't expected to play much anyway, but this is reassurance for head coach Bruce Arians that the young star will be ready for Week 1. Fellow star Larry Fitzgerald isn't likely to play much either, so there isn't much cause for concern here. Expect Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington to utilize Johnson's absence to battle each other for the No. 3 spot in Arizona's backfield.