Cardinals' David Johnson: Not playing Saturday
Johnson will be sit out Saturday's preseason game in Atlanta, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson wasn't expected to play much anyway, but this is reassurance for head coach Bruce Arians that the young star will be ready for Week 1. Fellow star Larry Fitzgerald isn't likely to play much either, so there isn't much cause for concern here. Expect Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington to utilize Johnson's absence to battle each other for the No. 3 spot in Arizona's backfield.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Brief appearance on tap Saturday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Sharp in brief appearance•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Sitting out HOF game•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Could push for single-season touches record•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Declares left knee healthy•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Nearing end of recovery effort•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...